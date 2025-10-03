First Play: Watch us play Lost Rift, an FPS desert island survival adventure

Our next First Play video takes a look at Lost Rift, a new first-person survival adventure game.

Lost Rift was recently released on Steam Early Access, so I decided to put it through its paces and see how its opening section plays out.

The game is split into two main areas, the most notable of which is the player’s own island. You can either play Lost Rift alone or in co-op, with up to five players working together to build a new base camp and gather resources to survive.

Sometimes to clear a mission you may need resources which are rarer on your island but in plentiful supply elsewhere. This is where expeditions come in.

When you play in an expedition, you (and your co-op partners if they want) travel to another island, which can also be populated by other players, changing the game from a PvE survival game to a PvPvE extraction shooter of sorts.

In my 35-minute video I create my character, start building my base camp, look for signs of human life then attempt to go swimming with tragic results.

You can view our video either embedded at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel.

Lost Rift is available now on Steam Early Access.