First Play: Watch us play King of Meat, Amazon Games’ comedy party platformer

In our latest First Play video, I give King of Meat a run for its money.

Developed by UK-based Glowmade – which was founded by former Lionhead members – and published by Amazon Games, King of Meat is a comedy action platformer.

The game is mainly designed for co-op play, but obviously not everyone has the ability (or the desire) to play with others, so I decided to see what it has on offer for solo players.

You can see the results in the full First Play video, which can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.

King of Meat starts in Early Access today PS5, Xbox Series X/S (the version played in the video) and PC, with a full release on October 7.