First Play: Watch us play Karma: The Dark World, a psychological horror set in 1984 East Germany

In today’s First Play video, we take a look at Karma: The Dark World.

Developed by Shanghai-based Pollard Studio and published by Wired Productions, Karma: The Dark World is a psychological horror game set in 1984 East Germany.

According to the developer, the game is inspired by arthouse cinema, Twin Peaks, Silent Hill and Alan Wake, and sees players carrying out investigations while under the watchful eye of the Leviathan Corp, where employees are drugged to increase productivity.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 28 minutes long and shows the opening sequence and the start of the protagonist’s first investigation.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 49-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we encounter the game’s first ghostly apparition, solve some puzzles and find where the Twin Peaks inspiration comes from.