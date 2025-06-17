First Play: Watch us play Gex Trilogy, the retro compilation released this week

After a perfect storm of Summer Game Fest and the Switch 2 launch, our First Play series returns.

Today we’re taking a look at Gex Trilogy, the latest retro compilation from Limited Run Games.

Although Limited Run usually specialises in physical releases – of which Gex Trilogy can be pre-ordered now – it also releases some of its games digitally.

Gex Trilogy, then, is now available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC, priced at $29.99 / £24.99.

As the name suggests, the compilation contains all three games in the Gex series – side-scrolling 2D platformer Gex, and the 3D platformers Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko.

Our First Play video – which can be seen embedded above or on our YouTube channel – offers a brief look at all three games, as well as the compilation’s Extras section.