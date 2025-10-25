First Play: Watch us play Fast & Furious Arcade Edition, with its big drifts and bigger jumps

The home port of the coin-op favourite is available now

In the latest of our First Play videos, we take a look at Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition.

As the name suggests, this is a home port of Fast & Furious: Arcade, which was released in arcades in 2022.

The game was developed by Raw Thrills, the team in charge of numerous other fast-paced arcade racers, the most notable recent example being the brilliant Cruis’n Blast.

The home version was just released, and is available now on Xbox Series X/S (the version running in this video), PS5 and Nintendo Switch at a price of $29.99 / £24.99.

You can view our video either embedded at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel.

