First Play: Watch us play Detective: The Test, a surprisingly dark crime scene game

Our First Play series has returned, and today we’re looking at Detective: The Test.

This is the fourth game in the Detective series by Barcelona-based k148 Game Studio, and has players trying to sold three cases by exploring the crime scenes.

Just as a content warning, the first case in this game deals with some surprisingly dark content involving child abuse, which it didn’t warn about in advance, so do bear that in mind before deciding whether to watch.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 27 minutes long and has us taking on the game’s first case, which is set in a house.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 41-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we also take on the second case, which takes place in a trailer park.