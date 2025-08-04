First Play: Watch us play Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights, a futuristic combat racer

In our latest First Play video, we have a look at Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights.

This futuristic racer is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam, and offers ” a high intensity arcade combat racer set in a neon soaked future”.

According to the game’s description, Cyber Clutch “combines fast, skill based racing with explosive abilities, challenging players to outdrive, outmanoeuvre, and outsmart their rivals across chaotic circuits”.

In our First Play video, which is around 22 minutes long, we play through the Xbox Series X version of the game, checking out its tutorial before playing through the first of its five Cups.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.