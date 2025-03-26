First Play: Watch us play Breakout Beyond, a reboot originally designed for the Intellivision Amico

In our latest First Play video, we take a look at Breakout Beyond.

This reboot of the classic arcade game is developed by Choice Provisions, the team formerly known as Gaijin Games who were responsible for the Bit.Trip series of minimalist action games.

Breakout Beyond has a long history, because it was originally announced half a decade ago as one of the games being developed for the Intellivision Amico console.

The Amico was ultimately never released (and doesn’t seem likely to be), and Atari acquired the rights to the Intellivision brand last year.

Breakout Beyond was seemingly in limbo for a while, but now it’s finally available on all formats, with Atari handling publishing duties.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 17 minutes long and shows us playing through the game’s first four stages, learning the basic mechanics.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 31-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we play through the game’s next five stages and discover some of its power-ups.