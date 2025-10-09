First Play: Watch us play Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, a retro platformer coming to modern platforms and the NES

Our latest First Play video takes a look at Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, the latest game starring the long-running YouTube character.

The Angry Video Game Nerd comedy web series starring James Rolfe started in 2004 and has continued for more than two decades.

Given the series’ main focus on making fun of bad retro games, it was perhaps no surprise that it spawned two games of its own, Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures in 2013 and Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation in 2016.

Now the foul-mouthed retro gamer is back in a third game, simply titled Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit.

The game, which is clearly inspired by Mega Man, is set for release on October 23 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.

Physical editions – including an actual working port for the NES – will then follow after the digital launch, via Limited Run Games.

In our First Play video, I try out a couple of the game’s stages and see if its Mega Man inspiration extends to being extremely difficult. Spoilers: it is.

You can view our video either embedded at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel.