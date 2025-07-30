First Play: Watch us play Air Combat 22, the latest retro re-release in the Arcade Archives 2 series

In our latest First Play video, we take a look at Arcade Archives: Air Combat 22.

This is the second game in the Arcade Archives 2 series from retro specialist Hamster Corporation.

Hamster, which has been releasing retro arcade games under its Arcade Archives series for the past decade, launched its new Arcade Archives 2 series last month, starting with the first ever home re-release of the original arcade version of Ridge Racer.

It’s now followed this up with Air Combat 22. This is the sequel to 1993 arcade game Air Combat, and makes use of the Namco System 22 arcade hardware which debuted with Ridge Racer.

The game lets players fly an F-14A Tomcat, YF-22 Lighting II or Su-35 Super Flanker as they try to shoot down enemy planes within a time limit.

In our First Play video, we try the game out for 20 minutes, showing its initial Cadet mode and its harder Top Gun mode.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.