First Play: Watch as we move house in InZOI, South Korea’s answer to The Sims

InZOI comes to Steam Early Access on March 28, but we’ve been given early access to the game.

The work of South Korean developer InZOI Studio, this take on The Sims promises realistic graphics and a wide range of customisation options.

You can read our review in progress here, but we also recorded our first hour with the game as part of the latest in our new series, First Play.

As the name suggests, our First Play series has us playing a game for the first time and recording our immediate reaction to it as we do.

There are two versions of the video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 30 minutes long and sees us creating our first Zoi character, moving into our new home, meeting the neighbours and heading to the nearest burger restaurant.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 60-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we then flirt with a cop, play some basketball, visit the beachfront amusement park and make some dinner.