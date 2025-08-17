First Play: How well does the Switch 2 version of Madden NFL 26 run? Find out in our video

In our latest First Play video, we take a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Madden NFL 26.

Annual sports games are usually iterative enough that players have fun trying out their new features and getting used to any gameplay tweaks made, but they’re rarely more intriguing than that.

The Switch 2 version of Madden NFL 26 is a different story – not just because it’s another excuse to see how Switch 2 can handle a current-gen multiformat game, but also for what this means to Nintendo players.

The last Madden game to be released on a Nintendo system was way back in 2012, when Madden NFL 13 was released as a launch title for the Wii U.

After that, EA opted not to continue the series on Wii U, then chose to bypass the Switch completely, meaning Nintendo players have effectively gone two whole console generations without a new entry in EA’s American football series.

As the first Madden game on Nintendo in 13 years, then, this is an important release. As Switch players who bought the early FIFA games will know, however, simply getting an EA Sports game on a Nintendo console doesn’t always mean it’s going to be the full experience.

With this in mind, I decided to put Madden NFL 26 through its paces on Switch 2, and can happily report it has full feature parity with other versions. How does it run, though? You can find out in our video.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.