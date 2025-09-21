First Play: How well does the Switch 2 version of EA Sports FC 26 run? Find out in our video

In our latest First Play video, we take a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 version of EA Sports FC 26.

EA‘s football series had a troubled past on Switch – back when it was known as FIFA, EA was guilty of releasing literally the same feature-light ‘legacy’ game every year, changing the kits and squads and not much else.

This changed when the series got a name change to EA Sports FC, meaning for at least the last couple of years of its life the Switch finally got full feature parity with other consoles.

With the release of Switch 2, EA has the change to wipe the slate clean and ensure that this time Nintendo owners get the full package from the start of their console’s life.

In today’s First Play video, I put the Switch 2 version of EA Sports FC 26 through its paces to see whether it does in fact have everything the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions do, and how well the game runs.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.