First Play: How well does Star Wars Outlaws really run on Switch 2? Find out in our video

Star Wars Outlaws comes to Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow, but how well does it run?

It’s a question that’s not had much of a straight answer, and concerns were raised when reports came out of Gamescom that suggested the game was running terribly on Nintendo‘s new console.

As a big Triple-A title only available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and therefore one with no PS4 or Xbox One versions to port from, the worry has been that if games like Star Wars Outlaws don’t perform well on Switch 2 that doesn’t bode well for any future current-gen ports.

Things got even more confusing a few days ago when someone claiming to already have the game posted footage online which looked relatively stable, and certainly not as bad as had been reported.

The only way to truly get to the bottom of things like this is to see it with your own eyes, so I contacted Ubisoft and requested code for the Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws, which it duly provided.

Today’s First Play video, then, shows you the first 35 minutes of the game running directly from Switch 2 hardware, so you can judge for yourself exactly how well it runs.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded at the top of this article, or on our YouTube channel.