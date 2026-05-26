First Metal Gear Solid 4 port footage confirms it’s keeping iPod and Playboy collabs

Konami has shown the first footage of the long-awaited modern port of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and confirmed that some of its famous product cameos will return.

MGS4 is set to feature in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2, which will release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC on August 27.

The publisher premiered nearly an hour of MGS4 gameplay via a Japanese live stream on Sunday, marking the first time the game has ever officially run on a platform other than its native PlayStation 3.

Notably, the live stream showed some of the licensed products featured in the original game, such as the iPod item, which players could use to play music and podcasts.

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it segment also shows Snake collecting a Playboy magazine, which was used in the original game to distract enemies by placing it on the ground.

The confirmation that iPod and Playboy are returning to the modern port suggests that MGS4’s many other product placements could also stay in place, such as Mountain Dew, Walkman, Doritos, Uniqlo, and more.

One such product placement that’s likely to change, in the non-PlayStation versions at least, is the references to the PS3 console, such as the PS3 DualShock controller Snake uses to control gadgets.

The MGS Master Collection Vol. 2 will include MGS4 and MGS Peace Walker. It will also include 2000 Game Boy entry, Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel. Each game will include a scenario book containing the text from the respective title, plus a master book offering detailed insights into the story and characters.

Porting Metal Gear Solid 4 to platforms other than PS3 was said to be a challenge due to the system’s unique architecture, and, in the pre-digital age, the fact that the game shipped on large BD-ROM discs that could hold up to 54GB.

Players who have save data for any title included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will receive in-game items usable in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Konami said.