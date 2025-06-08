First-Look: Here’s Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

VGC can now reveal the first extended footage of Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Margera is one of the secret characters in the upcoming skateboarding remake, which will be released in July.

Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing from the THPS 3 + 4 roster when it was announced earlier this year.

It was later claimed that Margera would be added to the remake, after Tony Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.

Bam’s deck in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 features the Heartagram logo, made famous by Bam in the early 2000s. The logo was originally designed by Ville Valo, lead singer of Finnish rock band HIM. Bam also sports a Heartagram necklace in the game, as well as all of his current-day tattoos.

Margera has faced a string of health and legal issues in recent years. Due to issues related to substance abuse, he was fired from Jackass Forever, after which he was issued with a restraining order from Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Tremaine had previously fought for years to include Margera in the reunion film.

It was believed that this was the likely reason Margera was seemingly missing from the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake announcement, but shortly after the game’s announcement an image was then posted online showing Bargera reuniting with Hawk at his skate park, giving fans a slight hope that he may be in there after all.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

Featuring cross-platform online multiplayer, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Battle.net, Windows and Steam. It’ll also launch on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The game’s demo, which is available to players who pre-ordered the game, is out now.