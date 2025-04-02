First look at Nintendo Switch 2 game box art
The Switch 2 game boxes will retain the red motif
Nintendo has released the first look at physical Switch 2 games.
The boxes will once again retain the red motif established by the Nintendo Switch, however, the Switch 2 game will feature a large red bar across the top of the box art, displaying the Nintendo Switch 2 logo.
Nintendo has also shown off what Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will look like.
Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions. The physical versions of Switch 2 edition games will include the Switch 1 game and the upgrade.
More to follow…
