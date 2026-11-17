Grand Theft Auto 6 continues its Florida takeover, now coming for the next Miami Heat game.

The court being used for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks has been completely redecorated for GTA 6’s upcoming release. The court will be decked out like this for one night only, making the game the only chance to see it in person.

“Introducing the Vice City hardwood,” reads a post from the Miami Heat, unveiling the debut of this new court. “See it for one night only, tomorrow vs Milwaukee.”

This takeover of the Kaseya Center is part of Rockstar‘s partnership with the Miami Heat. The team is also selling GTA 6-themed merch ahead of the game’s release on November 19.

Introducing the Vice City hardwood 🏀



See it for one night only, tomorrow vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/ZBpxND08hO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2026

In the UK, Rockstar collaborated with Selfridges in London for another merch drop. Fans swarmed the store in person and online, with many items selling out fast. The collab also gave us what might be our first look at GTA 6’s new map, as images taken at Selfridges appear to show that it was on display, albeit concealed. An image of the full map was found and shared around, too.

It isn’t long now until the public will finally be playing GTA 6 themselves, bringing this generational marketing run to an end. There’s no word on how much all of this has set publisher Take-Two back, but it’s fair to assume that it would break several industry records. It’s likely to pay off, though, as we’re already hearing that GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game on both Xbox and PlayStation storefronts.

GTA 6 has already scooped up eight nominations at The Game Awards before launch, and even before reviews have gone live. This includes Game of the Year and Best Performer – which finally confirmed that Lucia is being played by Manni L. Perez, as fans had long suspected.