First look at Battlefield 6 campaign leaks from latest test

Work-in-progress footage of Battlefield 6’s single-player campaign has appeared online, via a datamine of the game’s latest closed test.

The footage, which was posted by dataminer Temporyal on X, shows the conclusion of a mission involving the destruction of a dam in Tajikistan. The footage was likely not intended to be seen by the public, and features plenty of unfinished visuals.

According to Temporyal, Battlefield 6’s single-player campaign will likely be made up of a prologue and eight missions set in various locations, including Egypt, Tajikistan, the USA, and Gibraltar.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

Here's a short clip from the Battlefield 6 singleplayer campaign in the latest BF Labs update.



This work-in-progress footage shows the explosive finale of a mission to destroy a dam in Tajikistan. pic.twitter.com/n9ikBpUrmQ — temporyal (@temporyal) June 19, 2025

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, collectively referred to as Battlefield Studios by the publisher, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.

Dice is responsible for its multiplayer component, Motive is working on multiplayer maps as well as single-player mission content, Criterion is mainly focused on single-player, and Ripple Effect is creating a new experience for the series.