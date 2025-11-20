New 007 First Light trailer confirms Bond’s car is an Aston Martin Valhalla

The latest 007 First Light trailer has confirmed that James Bond will drive an Aston Martin in the new game.

Revealed during Xbox‘s partner showcase, 007 First Light will see Bond get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Valhalla.

Players will have to “earn” the ability to drive the car in-game. The game will “honour a long line of iconic Bond vehicles,” according to IO Interactive.

Yann Roskell, senior global communication manager, IO Interactive, said, “For longtime James Bond fans, 007 First Light is a celebration of the legacy that has captivated fans for decades, from thrilling missions to cars that helped define the franchise.

“By honoring a long-running collection of legendary Bond cars, including the stunning Valhalla, the game invites players to experience the timeless blend of style, technology, and adventure that defines the world of Bond. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the world of espionage, this is your moment to take the wheel and drive the legacy forward.

007 First Light is set for release on March 27, 2026.

VGC recently spoke to IO Interactive franchise director Jonathan Lacaille about the upcoming spy thriller.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog earlier this year, IO Interactive claimed that the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and having optimized performance, with the game playable at 60 FPS in Quality Mode.

Studio CEO Hakan Abrak stated back in January 2021 that the game won’t lean on previous Bond movies or actors, and that IO instead intends to build a James Bond universe from scratch.

In an interview last October, Abrak said players wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information, telling IGN that the game’s production was “going amazingly well”.

“I know it was a little teaser, not a lot of information, but there’s a lot of cool stuff coming up,” he said. “We are also very excited and when we are ready with that, we’ll be opening up.