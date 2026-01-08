Fired Rockstar Games developers fight for payroll relief at employment tribunal hearing

A preliminary employment tribunal hearing for recently fired Rockstar Games developers kicked off this week, with their union seeking interim relief.

Late last year, the developer dismissed over 30 staff across its offices in the UK and Canada, stating only that they were let go due to “gross misconduct”.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleged that the employees were fired because they were part of an IWGB Game Workers Union channel on Discord and were either union members or attempting to organise a union at Rockstar.

This week, the preliminary employment tribunal hearing for the case kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland. The IWGB, representing the fired workers, is seeking support for the fired developers while the legal action rolls on.

This interim relief would see the fired workers return to Rockstar’s payroll while the full hearing is pending. The tribunal will decide this week whether the interim relief will be granted.

In a statement to IGN, the IWGB said, “We hope this week’s tribunal will grant urgently needed relief to the workers whose lives were turned upside down by Rockstar’s brutal union-busting, leaving them and their families without incomes, without secure futures, and in some cases without even the right to remain in the country they have made their home.

“However, no matter the outcome of this interim hearing, we remain confident in the strength of the case we have brought against Rockstar Games. We reiterate our firm belief that Rockstar broke the law when it summarily dismissed 31 of our members, and we look forward now to the day we face them in court for a full and substantive tribunal hearing.”

Rockstar Games denies the claims made in the hearing and maintains that the workers were fired due to breaches in confidentiality agreements relating to unreleased projects.

“Rockstar categorically denies the claim being heard in today’s hearing,” the Rockstar spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have consistently made clear that we took necessary action against a group of individuals across the UK and Canada who discussed highly confidential information, including relating to game features from upcoming and unannounced titles, in an insecure and public social channel. This was a breach of long-standing and well-understood confidentiality policies.

“This channel contained at least 25 non-Rockstar employees, including employees of competitor game developers, a video games industry journalist, as well as dozens of anonymous, unidentifiable members.

“Meanwhile, employees who posted union-supportive messages, but who did not breach confidentiality policies, were not dismissed.

“We regret that these dismissals were necessary; however, confidentiality is fundamental to everything Rockstar Games does. Global interest in our games is unparalleled. Even the smallest leak of any information relating to our products and practices can cause major commercial and creative damage — as we have seen in the past — and damage the experience of our loyal players and dedicated team.

“This was never about union membership. We have always taken a zero-tolerance approach to unauthorized releases of information — and we always will.”

Rockstar North, one of the world’s largest and most popular developers, is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Last year, the case made it to Prime Minister’s Questions, when UK PM Sir Keir Starmer claimed that the government would look into the case.

Edinburgh MP Chris Murray raised the issue, saying: “Having met Rockstar, they have failed to reassure me they are following employment law, and I share concerns about union-busting.

“Given this government is responsible for the biggest increase in workers’ rights in our generation, does the Prime Minister agree all companies, regardless of profit size, must follow UK employment law, and all workers have the right to join a union?”

Starmer replied: “Well, it’s a deeply concerning case. Every worker has the right to join a trade union, and we’re determined to strengthen workers’ rights, and ensure they don’t face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Our ministers will look into the particular case that he raises, and keep him updated.”