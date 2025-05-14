Final Fantasy’s Square Enix is building an original game with a surprising partner

Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest publisher, Square Enix, is teaming up with a Japanese television company for an original video game project, it’s announced.

Square Enix will be working on the video game with TBS Television, the Tokyo-based network best known for Ninja Warrior, Ultraman, and Takeshi’s Castle.

According to a press release, the two companies intend to combine their strengths in television and interactive entertainment with the original video game IP, which will be launched in both Japan and internationally.

No further information was shared, but Square Enix said the collaboration was part of its new medium-term business plan to create more original IP, and develop new business models.

On Tuesday, the Final Fantasy publisher reiterated its plans to focus on “quality over quantity” and release games on multiple formats.

Square Enix said that once the three-year reboot plan ends in March 2027, it will be in a position to release “major titles mainly in key IP” on a consistent basis.

The plan has involved enhancing productivity by “optimizing the development footprint”, which included the cancellation of numerous projects last year because they were “incompatible” with the new strategy.

“In addition, for titles currently in operation, we have implemented measures to improve profitability, such as expanding platforms, diversifying payment methods, and optimizing operating costs,” it says.