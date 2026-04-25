Final Fantasy XIV Online is coming to Switch 2 as new expansion Evercold revealed

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XIV Online’s next expansion, Evercold, and confirmed that the MMO will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Evercold, FFXIV’s sixth expansion, will kick off the Godless Realms Saga story arc when it launches in January 2027, producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed during his keynote at Fan Festival 2026 in Anaheim.

Yoshida also confirmed a battle system overhaul, with Reborn and Evolved modes coming to the game with the launch of Evercold.

Reborn Mode will be based on the current combat system and job mechanics, he said, while Evolved Mode “offers greater emphasis on job identity”. New jobs introduced in Evercold will only be playable using Evolved mode.

The launch of Evercold will also introduce an overhaul to seasons and how players earn rewards and improve their characters, Yoshida said, an armory update to better facilitate playing with multiple jobs, and expanded character customization.

The expansion will also include:

Two new jobs: tank and physical ranged DPS

Level cap increase from 100 to 110

New cities

Distinctive new areas

New gigantic constructs and other monstrous threats to overcome

New allies to encounter

New dungeons

New trials

A new raid series

A new Ultimate raid

PvP updates

Ongoing content updates, including new gear and crafting recipes, updates to the Duty Support System and more

Finally, Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu took to the stage to announce the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy XIV, which will launch in August 2026.

“We plan to have an early access period, to test server stability, then launch into official service,” Square Enix said. “Adventurers from more platforms than ever before can join together to enjoy this vast world.”