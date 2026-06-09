Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is coming to Switch 2 next month

Ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has posted a trailer for a Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster.

The remaster, which covers both PS2 role-playing games – 2001’s Final Fantasy X and its 2003 sequel Final Fantasy X-2 – has previously been released on a variety of platforms, including PS3 and Vita in 2013, PS4 in 2015 and PC in 2016.

Most recently, the remaster was released on Switch and Xbox One in 2019, bringing both games to Nintendo and Microsoft consoles for the first time.

Now Square Enix has confirmed that Switch 2 will be the latest system to receive it, with the two-game compilation set to arrive on Nintendo’s current-gen device on July 23.

According to Square Enix’s description, the Switch 2 version has the following features (some of which may already be in other versions of the game):

Character, monster, and background graphics have all been remade in full HD and boast huge improvements to resolution.

Featuring fully remastered and arranged music.

Additional elements from the FINAL FANTASY X / FINAL FANTASY X-2 International Version have been fully recreated.

High-speed mode, no random encounters, and other new quality of life features have been added.

The video’s description links to a pre-order page on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, but while this currently isn’t available on the Nintendo website, it can be accessed on the Switch 2 console.

According to the listing on the eShop, the Switch 2 version costs $49.99 – the same price as the Switch version at the moment – but notes that “save data is incompatible between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions”.

At the time of writing, it’s not known whether there will be a free or paid upgrade available for owners of the Switch 2, or whether they’ll have to buy the full game again if they want it on Switch 2.