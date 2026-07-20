Final Fantasy X gets a 25th anniversary trailer ahead of X/X-2 HD Remaster coming to Switch 2 this week

Square Enix has released a trailer celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy X.

The 10th main instalment in the Final Fantasy series was released on July 19, 2001. It was the first main Final Fantasy game to be released on PS2, and the first to feature fully polygonal environments instead of 3D characters on pre-rendered backgrounds.

The game was such a critical and commercial success that it became the first ever Final Fantasy game to get a direct sequel, with Final Fantasy X-2 arriving in March 2003.

Both games received an HD remaster which has been released on a variety of platforms over the years – PS3 and Vita in 2013, PS4 in 2015, PC in 2016 and Switch and Xbox One in 2019.

Now Nintendo‘s latest platform, Switch 2, will be the latest system to receive a port of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, which arrives on July 23.

According to Square Enix’s description, the Switch 2 version has the following features (some of which may already be in other versions of the game):

Character, monster, and background graphics have all been remade in full HD and boast huge improvements to resolution.

Featuring fully remastered and arranged music.

Additional elements from the Final Fantasy X / Final Fantasy X-2 International Version have been fully recreated.

High-speed mode, no random encounters, and other new quality of life features have been added.

What it doesn’t appear to have, however, is a free or cheaper upgrade for players who already own the Switch version, meaning anyone looking to play the Switch 2 version instead will likely have to buy the $49.99 / £44.99 game for a second time.