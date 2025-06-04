Final Fantasy Tactics remaster announced

A remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics has been announced.

Final Fantasy: The Ivalice Chronicles will be released on September 30. The game will include the new version, as well as the classic version of the game.

A trailer for the new version of the game was debuted at PlayStation‘s State of Play on Wednesday.

“The development team has included two different versions of the game so that you can enjoy the title in that way that best suits you,” marketing director Francis Santos wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

“First, we have the enhanced version, which adds fully voiced dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, graphical improvements, and a number of other quality of life features, including the more accessible “Squire” difficulty setting makes the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players.

“Those who wish to enjoy Final Fantasy Tactics as they remember it are welcome to play the classic version, which unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation for a unique way to experience this beloved title. This version stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save.”

Final Fantasy Tactics remake has been the subject of rumours for some time.

A Final Fantasy Tactics remaster and a remake of Final Fantasy 9, were both present in 2021’s huge leak of unannounced games on Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service.

Nvidia later confirmed that the list was real, but claimed that it was used only for internal testing and that the games listed don’t necessarily exist, but this hasn’t deterred speculation.

Final Fantasy Tactics was originally released on the PlayStation in Japan in 1997, and North America in 1998.

An updated version called Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions was released on the PSP in 2007, then ported to iOS in 2011 and Android in 2017, but it hasn’t been re-released on consoles since its original PS1 edition.