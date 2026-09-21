Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will let players raise their character’s level automatically to skip grinding

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will let players raise their characters’ levels automatically to skip grinding.

As revealed during an interview with IGN Japan (and spotted and translated on X by Genki), the game’s director Naoki Hamaguchi said the option was being added for the third and final game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

Hamaguchi explained that he received a lot of feedback from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players who said they only wanted to experience the main story and weren’t interested in the side content.

Because this side content results in the player’s characters levelling up, however, players were finding that by skipping the side content they under-levelled and struggled to make it through the story.

To address this, Hamaguchi says Revelation will ask players at specific points in the game a question along the lines of: “Do you want to automatically raise the level to the recommended level?”

In this way, players can choose ‘yes’ and proceed with the game’s main story at a sufficient level of power needed to get through its battles.

Recent Final Fantasy re-releases have added quality of life features designed to reduce grinding for players who just want to reach the story.

The Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster series, for example, includes a built-in Boost menu in the configuration settings which lets players multiply the amount of XP and Gil earned to 2x or 4x (or to 0.5x for those who want the extra challenge).

In a recent interview with VGC, Hamaguchi said he was “really not worried about the scale” of the game, explaining that it gives players the freedom to pick and choose which elements to interact with.

“We wanted players to be excited that there’s so much to do in this game,” he explained. “While there is a lot going on, we make sure to place markers and identify the rewards for why you’re doing what you’re doing, so rather than being overwhelmed by choice, players can decide what they do and what they don’t want to do.”