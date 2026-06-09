Final Fantasy Resonance is the first Final Fantasy game to get the HD-2D treatment

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy Resonance.

The game is a new Final Fantasy title that makes use of the HD-2D art style made popular in recent Square Enix titles.

Set for release on PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch, and Switch 2 on October 22, Final Fantasy Resonance will let players summon characters from past Final Fantasy games, such as Cloud from Final Fantasy 7.

The game is based on the first season of the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Square Enix said, and the console version “extensively rebuilds and reimagines” its content, delivering “an experience far richer in both quality and scope than a straightforward port or remake”.

“This brand new HD-2D Final Fantasy adventure is the first HD-2D game in the franchise, featuring the turn-based battles the franchise has been known for,” Square Enix’s official description for the game reads.

The game features a strategic battle system, dramatic story and cutscenes, voiced characters, and even the ability to traverse an overworld via chocobo and airship.

Final Fantasy Resonance also pays tribute to all the games in the mainline Final Fantasy franchise with recruitable ‘visions’ in the forms of classic characters like Cloud, Terra, and Clive who can join battles and unleash special moves, according to Square Enix.

The game’s soundtrack is composed and arranged by Elements Garden, led by Noriyasu Agematsu, and includes 33 newly recorded tracks in addition to music from Brave Exvius.