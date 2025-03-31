Final Fantasy 9 25th anniversary website launches amidst remake rumours

Square Enix has launched a new anniversary website for Final Fantasy 9, and has announced new merchandise to celebrate the RPG.

The game, which turns 25 this year, will receive new action figures and other collectibles based on the game’s cast. The figures will be released this summer.

Final Fantasy 9 was originally released in 2000 for the PlayStation. It was directed by Hiroyuki Ito who would later direct Final Fantasy 12.

The game was re-released in 2010 as a PS1 Classic for PS3 and PSP, with Vita support arriving in 2012.

In 2021, a Final Fantasy 9 remake was one of many unannounced titles listed in a GeForce Now database leak.

These included several Square Enix games that would later be officially confirmed such as the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a Chrono Cross remaster and Kingdom Hearts 4.

While a Final Fantasy 9 remake has yet to be announced, it’s been claimed by multiple sources that one is in development.

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida suggested last year that a remake of the game, in the style of the currently ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, would be too big for one game.

“Of course, I do know there are requests for Final Fantasy 9 to be made, but when you think about Final Fantasy 9, it’s a game with huge volume,” he said at the time.

“When you think about all of that volume, I wonder if it’s possible to remake that as a single title. It’s a difficult one. It is a tough question.”

Last month, it was claimed that multiple Final Fantasy remakes are currently in active development, including Final Fantasy 9.