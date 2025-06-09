‘Final Fantasy 8 remake is never going to happen!’ Ben Starr returns to VGC to chat about Expedition 33, Final Fantasy Tactics, and more

Ben Starr has returned to VGC for our yearly catch-up.

Ben chats with VGC’s Jordan Middler about Expedition 33, the newly announced Final Fantasy Tactics, and his beloved Final Fantasy 8.

Also, we’re giving away a Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy deck, signed by Ben Starr. You can find out how to enter and watch the full interview on Patreon.

For a preview of the episode, check out the video below.

