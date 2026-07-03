Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC leaks via Epic Games Store listing

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has a suite of DLC incoming, according to an Epic Games Store listing.

The product page and related DLC can be viewed with EpicDB, as spotted by RPGSite. It includes a Pre-Purchase Bonus, a Premium Edition, a Premium Plus Edition, a Story Expansion Pass, and several individual DLCs.

Some of these listings could be placeholders for content that will not be released, or they may be minor additional content, such as costumes.

This is a list of all content in the EpicDB listing, excluding duplicates:

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Premium Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION with Pre-Purchase Bonus

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Premium Plus Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC5

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC4

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC6

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Digital Contents Pack

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC9

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC8

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC7

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC6

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Story Expansion Pass

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC5

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC4

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC3

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Premium Plus Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Premium Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION DLC1

Oddly enough, there is no listing for “DLC2,” but it’s evidence that these listings are not yet meant for public viewing. While it seems like concrete proof of DLC for the upcoming game, changes can be made ahead of release.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is set to launch in Spring 2027. Director Naoki Hamaguchi said he’s finished the game 40 times and cried every time.

Once the trilogy is done, Hamaguchi said his next game could be a ‘grand-scale’ RPG.

In an interview with Game Informer, Hamaguchi said he’d heard some players wanted him to remake Final Fantasy 6 next, but stated that in the event that would happen – which a PR stressed to the publication was purely hypothetical – he’d rather see someone else working on that.

“Right in this moment, I’m fully focused on completing Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and ensuring we’re delivering the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series in a perfect state, so that’s where I’m right now,” he replied.

“At the same time, I do see a lot of fans and community asking me to take on the helm for a Final Fantasy 6 remake,” he laughed. “So, I’m seeing a lot of that floating online, but, you know, a Final Fantasy VI Remake or any other remake, it could be me, or it could be someone else. Personally, I think that it might be in better hands if it went to another creator in Square Enix.”