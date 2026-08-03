Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director says the base game will definitely end the story, any DLC would be a spin-off

The director of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has assured players that the main game will definitively end the trilogy’s story.

When the first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020, it received an enhanced update called Intergrade the following year, which included a new story expansion called Episode Intermission.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, however, didn’t receive a story expansion, with Square Enix instead turning its attention to the third game.

In an interview with Automaton, Naoki Hamaguchi was asked whether the third and final instalment in the remake trilogy would have DLC.

Hamaguchi replied that he feels like people are expecting Revelation to get story DLC eventually, but didn’t want to commit fully to it yet.

“I feel that, at this point, both the media and the fan community are expecting a DLC to come,” he said. “Plus, I sense immense expectations for the Final Fantasy 7 franchise, or rather, it feels like fans don’t want it to end yet.

“That being said, things haven’t crystallized yet, so we can’t certainly say ‘okay, we’re going to make DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation‘. However, if we get the support from fans, and if there’s genuine demand for it, I think we’d want to consider it.”

“The story will be concluded within the main game,” Hamaguchi says

Hamaguchi was then asked whether this could mean the game ends on a cliffhanger, which will eventually be resolved in a DLC epilogue.

He denied this would be the case, stating that Revelation would definitely end the story, and that any possible DLC would instead be a spin-off story, rather than an extra chapter added to the end.

“The story will be concluded within the main game,” he explained. “We’re serious about concluding the series with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, and we’re proceeding with development with that goal in mind.

“If we were to hypothetically release any DLC, we would likely want to create a kind of spin-off focused on a specific character that depicts their untold stories, kind of like what we did with Yuffie with Final Fantasy 7 Episode Intermission, and I think there is demand for it among fans. So, in case we do end up considering making a DLC, this is the kind of thing that we’d likely attempt to do.”

An Epic Games Store listing found by dataminers last month suggested that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will indeed be getting extra story content, as an apparent list of DLC included a “Story Expansion Pass”.

Earlier this year, Hamaguchi explained that the second game, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, didn’t get any major story DLC because he believed fans had been waiting long enough for the trilogy to end, and that his role was “to deliver the third entry to fans as quickly as possible at a level of polish they would find satisfying”.