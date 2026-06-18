Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director says he’s finished it 40 times, and cried every time at one point

The director of the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy says a scene in the upcoming third chapter made him cry all 40 times he played it.

In an interview with Brazilian publication Omelete, Naoki Hamaguchi was discussing Final Fantasy 7 Revelation when he revealed that he’s already played through the game 40 times and a single scene made him emotional every time.

Although Hamaguchi didn’t explicitly reveal which exact scene he was referring to, he gave a hint as to what the scene entails.

“There’s this scene that’s quite essential to the story of Final Fantasy VII where Cloud goes through a moment of introspection and discovers his identity, and how it fits with Zack and Aerith,” he explained (via machine translation).

“I think the way we portrayed that in Revelation turned out very well, and we’re eager for fans to see it.”

He added: “I’ve finished Revelation about 40 times, and every time that introspective scene with Cloud made me cry.”

While the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy generally follows the story of the 1997 original, it frequently expands and changes it along the way, meaning the scene Hamaguchi is describing may not necessarily have appeared in the PS1 game, and may be an entirely new plot point.

In a recent interview with VGC, Hamaguchi said he was excited to see how fans of the series would react to the ending of Revelation, which he says is something that had been planned since the beginning.

“Obviously, I can’t share actual details on how this story is going to end, but in terms of how we envisioned the conclusion, we did have some sort of an idea of what we wanted to do at the end,” he told us. “So we did have a kind of direction from the early days of development.”

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be released in Spring 2027, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC on the same day.