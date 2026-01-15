Final Fantasy 7 Remake: PS5 and PC are getting the ‘Streamlined Progression’ features coming to Switch 2 and Xbox

The PlayStation 5 and PC versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade are set to get the ‘Streamlined Progression’ features coming to the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Nintendo and Microsoft‘s consoles will be getting the game next week on January 22, with both versions getting new assist features.

Streamlined Progression fully maxes out a player’s HP and MP, essentially ensuring they can’t die.

It also sets the damage dealt to every enemy to 9,999, making battles far quicker, and gives players the maximum number of every item (where possible).

Essentially, the features are an optional way for players to explore the game and its story even if they don’t like the combat or find it too difficult.

Now Square Enix has announced that the existing PS5 and PC versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be getting a free update on January 22, which also adds the Streamlined Progression features to those versions too.

To celebrate Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launch day on Nintendo Switch 2 & Xbox, a patch for the PS5 and PC versions will launch next Thursday.



This introduces Streamlined Progression, including the ability to keep HP and MP topped up, and always hit for 9,999 damage! pic.twitter.com/XMuEdhreTP — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 15, 2026

A free playable demo for the upcoming Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has been available for the past month.

Players who download and play the demo will be able to carry over their save data to the full game, should they wish to buy it. When they do buy the full game, players with demo save data on their console will unlock a Revival Earrings and Survival Set.

Until January 31, players who pre-order (or buy after release) the digital edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 or Xbox Series X/S will also receive the original Final Fantasy 7 for free. Xbox Series X/S players will get this immediately after making the pre-order, while Switch 2 players will get it on January 22.