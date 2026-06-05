Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is called Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, will be released on all platforms simultaneously

Square Enix has officially revealed the name for the final chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

After Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the third game will be called Final Fantasy 7 Revelation.

As previously suggested by Square Enix, the third game will no longer be a PlayStation exclusive on day one. Instead, as previously suggested by its director, it will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Square Enix also confirmed that the game will be coming in Spring 2027.

“I’m truly delighted to unveil Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, which is launching simultaneously on all platforms,” trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi said on stage at Summer Game Fest.

“We’ve only be able to come this far thanks to every single one of you, who continued to believe in the story and waited for this moment with us.

“The central theme of this title is resolve. Cloud and his companions each confront their own destinies, and find the resolve to march towards the final battle.

“I too have carried a promise in my heart throughout this journey – the resolve to see this series through to its very end. We’re committed to delivering this experience in its ultimate form. Please stay with us, and witness what lies beyond that resolve.”

Earlier this year Hamaguchi explained that making the third chapter a multiplatform release won’t result in a compromise in quality.

In an interview with Automaton, Hamaguchi was asked his opinion on certain players suggesting that the decision to develop Part 3 with Xbox Series S and Switch 2 in mind – rather than developing primarily for Sony‘s consoles and optimising at a later date – could mean the overall game may be compromised to run better on those systems.

Hamaguchi replied that the decision to go multiplatform with the third game “will not in any way lower the quality of the third instalment,” adding: “Our development structure simply doesn’t work that way to begin with… I suppose I’ll just have to keep saying it.”

He explained that – compared to high-end PCs – PS5 and even PS5 Pro are considered mid-range platforms so the studio already has to optimise the game for those platforms, while Steam Deck has the lowest specifications of supported platforms. He stressed: ” I’d like to once again say that supporting multiple platforms does not impact overall quality.”