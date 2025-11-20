Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is the biggest Switch 2 game so far, at almost 40% of the console’s base storage

Square Enix has announced the file size of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, revealing it to be the largest Nintendo Switch 2 game by file size so far.

In a post on X, the Final Fantasy 7 account wrote, “Correction to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade storage requirements on Nintendo Switch 2. Standard Edition: 90GB to 95GB. Limited Early Purchase Edition and Limited Early Purchase Digital Deluxe Editions: 93.8GB to 99GB.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 ships with 249GB of available storage. Based on Square Enix‘s statement regarding the size of the upcoming RPG, this would mean that installing the game would consume almost 40% of the Nintendo Switch 2’s base storage.

Other AAA titles released on the Nintendo Switch 2 have managed to retain smaller file sizes despite their scope. Hogwarts Legacy is around 23 GB, Cyberpunk 2077 – Ultimate Edition is around 57 GB, and Hitman World of Assassination, which contains three full games’ worth of content, is around 61 GB.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is 115GB on PC, is around 62GB on Nintendo Switch 2, according to Nintendo.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be released on January 22 alongside the Xbox Series X/S version.

Last month, the game’s director Naoki Hamaguchi said the key to making the Switch 2 version look good is not compromising on the lighting.

“I believe lighting is the crucial factor in terms of graphics quality and expression in this day and age,” Hamaguchi told Automaton.

He went on to note that if the lighting had been compromised for the Switch 2 port, it would have affected characters’ expressions and would have made the game feel “cheap” as a result, so the team insisted on rendering the lighting in the same way as in the PS5 version.

Optimisation was instead focused on reducing processing load in other areas of the game such as fog and other post-processing effects. The result was a game that runs at 30 frames per second on Switch 2 without looking drastically inferior to the PS5 version.