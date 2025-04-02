Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy 7 remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the first part in the remake trilogy is coming to Nintendo‘s new system this year, in its Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade form.

Square Enix also noted that it will have more information about the rest of the remake trilogy at some point in the future.

The trilogy is still missing from Xbox consoles.

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth were released as exclusives on PS4 and PS5 respectively, they were eventually released on PC.

Given Square Enix’s new multiplatform strategy and comments from Rebirth’s director saying he wants to see the trilogy appearing on more platforms like Xbox, it’s not yet clear if the third game in the trilogy will have a similar timed exclusivity window, because the terms of Square Enix and Sony‘s exclusivity deal for the third part remain unknown.

VGC’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review called the game “an utterly massive RPG pushed to its limit”.

We wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent RPG with some of the best characters in the gaming canon.

“While some open-world content skirts the edges, and the game’s main narrative is left somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa, and the gang makes this a hugely enjoyable road trip you’ll be playing for hundreds of hours.”