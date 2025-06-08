Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy 16 announced for Xbox

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 for Xbox, with the latter out today.

Final Fantasy 16, which was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2023, is out now on Xbox Series X/S.

VGC’s Final Fantasy 16 review called it “an incredible action game that doesn’t quite deliver the RPG heritage”.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade includes the base game and the Intergrade DLC. No release date for the Xbox Series X/S was given, but it’s coming “this Winter”.

The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was initially a PS4 exclusive, before coming to PS5 and PC more than a year later.

The second part, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, followed suit by initially releasing only on PS5. The PC version of Rebirth was released in January.

Earlier this year Square Enix and Nintendo announced that Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to both Xbox and Nintendo platforms points to Square Enix’s transition away from exclusives, something that it has previously suggested has impacted sales.

After revealing in September that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 sales “did not meet expectations”, Square Enix announced plans to “shift to a multiplatform strategy”.