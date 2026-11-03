Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth currently have huge price drops on the Switch 2 eShop

Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake games have been heavily discounted on the Switch 2 eShop.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have both received large discounts on multiple regions of the eShop, including the UK, Europe, US and Canada.

Until November 16, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is 80% off, meaning it currently costs $7.99 / €9.99 / £7.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition has also received the same discount, making it currently $11.99 / €13.99 / £10.99. This includes extra items, a digital artbook and a digital mini-soundtrack.

As for its sequel Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s got an even larger discount of 85% off until November 16, meaning it now costs $7.49 / €8.99 / £7.49.

Again, its Digital Deluxe Edition – which also includes extra items, a digital artbook and a digital mini soundtrack – has also been given the same treatment, meaning its current price is $10.49 / €11.99 / £9.74.

This means, if you were to buy the standard editions of both games, the current total price would be $15.48 / €18.98 / £15.48, as opposed to $89.98 / €109.98 / £89.98.

The third and final game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, which has been titled Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, will be released on April 8, 2027.

Whereas the first two chapters in the trilogy were PlayStation exclusives at launch before coming to PC and other consoles later, Revelation will be released on the same day on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.