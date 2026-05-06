Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth didn’t get story DLC, but Part 3 could if fans want it, director says

The third part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy could get extra story DLC after release if there’s enough fan enthusiasm for it, the series’ director says.

When the first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020, it received an enhanced update called Intergrade the following year, which included a new story expansion called Episode Intermission.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, however, didn’t receive a story expansion, with Square Enix instead turning its attention to the third game.

In late 2024, series director Naoki Hamaguchi explained that Rebirth didn’t get any major story DLC because fans “want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible”.

Now, in a new interview with Ntower, Hamaguchi has further explained the decision to not release story DLC for Rebirth, while also noting that DLC for Part 3 could be possible, depending on how well the third game is received.

“When it came to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we seriously considered the possibility of developing a story DLC right up until immediately before the project officially moved into the planning phase,” Hamaguchi explained.

“However, within the context of a long-term trilogy, we concluded that running development of the second installment’s DLC in parallel with the third installment would inevitably affect the third game’s schedule and overall quality.

“At that point, I believed my primary role was not to add DLC, but to deliver the third entry to fans as quickly as possible at a level of polish they would find satisfying. For that reason, we decided to forgo story DLC for Rebirth.

“As for DLC beyond the third installment, I believe that will ultimately depend on how strongly fans continue to support Final Fantasy 7 as both a title and a franchise. If there is significant demand, we’d certainly be open to exploring those possibilities proactively.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was originally released on PS5 in February 2024, but is now set for release on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on June 3, bringing Nintendo and Xbox owners up to full parity with PlayStation 5 owners.

A playable demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S last week, allowing players to play Chapter 1 and 2 before the full game’s arrival.