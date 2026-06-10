Final Fantasy 16 headlines June’s PS Plus game catalog additions

PlayStation has announced June’s PS Plus catalog games, which include Final Fantasy 16 for PlayStation 5.

Joining the Square Enix title is Sonic X Shadow Generations on PS4 and PS5, the original Kingdom Come Deliverance game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Farming Simulator 25, Blades of Fire, and Black Desert.

This month’s Premium game is classic PS2 rhythm adventure, Gitaroo Man, which will be available on PS4 and PS5 for the first time when it launches globally on June 16.

From this month, the release of PS Plus games will vary in the US, the UK, and Japan, so it’s worth checking the dates below to see when titles will be available in your region.

May’s PS Plus catalog games included Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Outlaws (PS5), Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, PS4), The Thaumaturge (PS5), Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5), Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged (PS5, PS4), and Enotria: The Last Song (PS5).

Here’s June’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases, according to Sony’s announcement:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Final Fantasy XVI | PS5

The 16th standalone entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn for the RPG franchise, with a complex tale of revenge, power struggles and unavoidable tragedy. Play as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and guardian of his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, in the first fully-fledged action-RPG in the mainline Final Fantasy series. Explore the diverse land of Valisthea and use the spectacular Eikonic powers at your disposal to overcome powerful enemies.

Final Fantasy XVI will be available globally June 16.

Sonic X Shadow Generations | PS5, PS4

When Shadow’s old nemesis, Black Doom, reemerges and threatens to take over the world, Shadow must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face familiar foes and unlock new powers to save the world and prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Lifeform. Play a complete campaign as Shadow to dive into his dark past and confront familiar foes to save the world and prove why he’s known as the ultimate lifeform. Sonic X Shadow Generations also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit Sonic Generations, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and bonus content.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available today, June 10 in the US and the UK, and June 11 in Japan.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance | PS5, PS4

(Re)discover Henry’s saga from the start in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the story-driven open-world RPG set in medieval Bohemia. You are Henry, son of a blacksmith, thrust into a raging civil war that took away your family and entire village. Narrowly escaping this brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices that will have an everlasting impact. The PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance now features graphical updates including 4K resolution, improved framerate, high-resolution textures and more. Medieval Bohemia has never been so beautiful.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be available June 23 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure | PS5

Step into an all-new adventure in the Life is Strange series starring the original game’s protagonist Max Caulfield. Photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, she discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to rewind time – a power she’s not used in years. Instead, she opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger. Forge allies and pursue suspects across two versions of reality, shaping both timelines through unforgettable choices.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available June 23 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Farming Simulator 25 | PS5

Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – you decide: Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. With the introduction of rice farming, spinach and other crops, as well as new environments in East Asia, North America and Central Europe, the family-friendly series takes another giant leap forward. Expand your ever-growing farm empire with new animals, production chains, construction missions, and more than 400 authentic machines from 150 top agricultural brands. Enjoy improved graphics and physics for a more immersive, atmospheric and relaxing virtual farming experience.

Farming Simulator 25 will be available June 30 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Blades of Fire | PS5

You are Aran de Lira, the last warrior capable of forging true steel in a world where metal turns to stone. Your journey is not about collecting weapons, but about forging them through intent, sacrifice, and consequence, and surviving long enough to master their weight. Combat is deliberate and unforgiving. Every strike commits you. Every mistake costs you. Victory is earned through patience, positioning, and understanding both your enemy and the blade you forged to face them. Weapons are forged at the anvil through deliberate choices that permanently shape their behavior, balance, and purpose.

Blades of Fire will be available June 30 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Black Desert | PS5

Fight back the forces that threaten the world or test your might against other adventurers in Black Desert, Pearl Abyss’s open-world MMORPG. From the scorching heat of a desert metropolis to the serene peace of hidden forest enclaves, a thrilling story follows wherever your footsteps take you. Lead your guild to victory in battle to earn great renown and greater wealth. With everything from breathtaking combat and siege wars, to exploration and a variety of life-skill content such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering – embark on the adventure you’ve truly been longing for.

Black Desert will be available June 30 in the US, the UK and Japan.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Gitaroo Man | PS5, PS4

The classic PlayStation 2 rhythm game is back to rock your world! Rhythm game hero Gitaroo-Man comes to PS4 and PS5 for the very first time. Go from loser to legend with the mythical Gitaroo, an instrument-turned-weapon that can take down any enemy with the power of music. Press, pitch, and play to the rhythm as the young protagonist U-1 fights his way through enemies and gains confidence in himself along the way. Enjoy the unique and heartwarming atmosphere, rock out to the classic soundtrack, and lose yourself in the iconic, colorful designs created by famed Japanese illustrator 326.

Gitaroo Man will be available globally June 16.