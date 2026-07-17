Final Fantasy 14 Mobile’s global launch has been cancelled

Tencent’s LightSpeed Studios is shutting down the Chinese version of Final Fantasy 14 Mobile and cancelling the planned global release.

The game launched in China in June 2025 and is now being shut down at the end of September 2026.

A Service Termination Announcement was posted to the FF14 Mobile website, and the full announcement can be read below.

Dear Adventurers,

Thank you for your support for FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE (Chinese Edition) as always.

On the launch day of FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE (Chinese Edition) in the Chinese mainland, we said, “Resonate with the Light, and blaze as one,” and promised that the adventure had just begun. Over this time, it is you who have truly brought “Mobile Eorzea” to life. Every suggestion you shared on gameplay, experiences, and features guided us to build the game world. Seasoned Warriors of Light stepped up as mentors, walking newcomers through the confusion of their first steps into Eorzea. And countless mornings and nights spent fighting side by side came together to form the vast, warm community we once envisioned together. To have resonated with all of you adventurers on this journey has been the greatest fortune of this world we built together, and a memory we will always treasure.

Today, however, we must regretfully share an important announcement. Due to adjustments in business operations and changes in the market environment, Tencent and Square Enix have, through amicable negotiation, decided to terminate the licensing agreement for FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE (Chinese Edition). We are sorry to announce that we will officially stop the game operation for FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE (Chinese Edition) in the Chinese mainland at 11:00 (UTC+8) on September 30, 2026.

To everyone who has journeyed with us until now, we sincerely apologize that we must end this service without being able to fully live up to your expectations. At the same time, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of our hearts. To everyone who has been looking forward to the global version, we also offer our sincere apologies for being unable to meet your expectations.

Service Termination Schedule

18:00 (UTC+8), July 17, 2026 — In-game top-ups and new user registrations will be suspended.

11:00 (UTC+8), September 30, 2026 — Game operations will officially cease. The game servers and the official website will be shut down, and players will no longer be able to log in.

11:00 (UTC+8), October 15, 2026 — The forums and dedicated customer support will be closed.

Except as otherwise required by laws and regulations, or otherwise agreed in the agreement between Tencent and users, we will delete the account data, character information, and other related data of players who registered and played in the Chinese mainland, in accordance with the Personal Information Protection Law after the game servers are shut down.

There are 76 days remaining until the service ends. To accompany everyone through this final journey in FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE (Chinese Edition), our team will do our best. Thank you again for your support.