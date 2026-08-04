Final Fantasy 14 launches on Switch 2 today, Complete Edition is 30% off for a limited time

Final Fantasy 14 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 today.

Following a poor 2010 release, Square Enix‘s MMORPG was reworked and relaunched on PS3 and PC in 2013 as Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, where it was received far better by fans.

The game continues to enjoy a large following in the 13 years that have followed, and has been released on a number of formats over the years, including PS4 in 2014, PS5 in 2021 and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Now it’s Switch 2‘s turn to get Final Fantasy 14, with Square Enix bringing the game to Nintendo players for the first time.

As with other formats, Final Fantasy 14 includes a lengthy Free Trial version – which is around 117 GB in size – as well as Starter Edition and Complete Edition versions.

To celebrate the game’s launch on Switch 2, the Complete Edition is 30% off on the Switch 2 eShop until August 8, meaning it’s currently $41.99 / £31.49 instead of its normal price of $59.99 / £44.99.

Players who purchase the Starter or Complete Editions will get 30 days of play for free, after which they will have to pay a monthly subscription to continue playing with their full benefits. If they stop paying their subscription, their character’s progress will freeze and players won’t be able to drop down to the Free Trial version.

Newcomers, then, may wish to start with the Free Trial, which lets them play through the entirety of the base game A Realm Reborn as well as its first three story expansions – Heavensward, Stormblood and Shadowbringers – entirely free with no subscription cost.

The Free Trial does have restrictions, which mainly involve interacting with other players. This includes Party Finder, Chat, Chat Groups, registering friends, Free Companies, trading, the Market Board and the Moogle Delivery service.

Players are capped at level 80 (instead of level 100) and have access to 18 playable jobs instead of 22. They also can’t take part in Ultimate Raids, PvP content or housing features.

Other than the above, however, the game and its first three expansions are fully playable with the Free Trial, meaning players who simply wish to play through the story should be able to do so free of charge.