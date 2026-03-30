Filming on Amazon’s live-action Tomb Raider series has halted after lead star Sophie Turner gets injured

Filming on the live-action Tomb Raider series has been halted after lead actor Sophie Turner suffered an injury.

As reported by Deadline, the Amazon MGM Studios show has been temporarily suspended until Turner can recover.

“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury,” a statement from the studio reads. “As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

It’s not yet known whether Turner suffered the injury while filming the show – which is expected to have numerous action scenes – or in a separate incident.

Deadline sources suggest the entire production will be shut down for two weeks as result of Turner’s injury, and the crew will be paid during the downtime.

Turner stars as Lara Croft in the series, so given the importance of the role it’s likely that she will feature in the vast majority of scenes, making her presence necessary.

Amazon unveiled the first official look at Turner as Lara Croft earlier this year, with the Game of Thrones actor taking on a role previously portrayed by Angelina Jolie in two films and Alicia Vikander in another.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British actor, screenwriter, and producer who won Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards for her work on Fleabag, is serving as writer and executive producer on the show.

In addition to Turner, the cast includes Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Jason Isaacs (Event Horizon), Martin Bobb-Semple (Pandora), Jack Bannon (Pennyworth), John Heffernan (Luther) and more.

Two new Tomb Raider games are currently in development. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a reimagining of the original Tomb Raider, while Tomb Raider: Catalyst, is an entirely new adventure which will be released in 2027 and will see Lara exploring Northern India.