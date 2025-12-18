FIFA officially announces new game with Netflix and little-known studio

FIFA and Netflix are partnering for a new football game, the pair have announced.

The FIFA game will stream to televisions, with mobile phones used as controllers, according to an announcement. The game will be playable offline and online.

In 2023, FIFA split from its partner EA after nearly 30 years, with FIFA 23 being the last EA Sports game to feature the FIFA branding, before renaming to EA Sports FC.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has long been on record that the body plans to launch a rival game with a new partner, and now it appears to have found one in streaming giant Netflix.

The new FIFA is in development at little-known California-based studio, Delphi Interactive. The studio has not released any games of its own previously, but it was involved in IO Interactive’s upcoming 007 First Light.

The new FIFA game will release next summer, according to an announcement, in time for the FIFA World Cup in North America.

FIFA president Infantino said: “This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games.

“Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

Casper Daugaard, founder & CEO of Delphi Interactive, added: “Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold, next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created.”

Netflix Games president, Alain Tascan, said: “The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms. We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”