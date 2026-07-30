FF7 Revelation director says he’s working on arranging ‘some kind of physical edition’, but can’t confirm details

The director of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation says talks are in progress for a physical release of the game, he can’t give details on what that would entail yet.

While Sony has confirmed that it will stop making discs for new PlayStation games as of January 2028, Rockstar‘s decision to release Grand Theft Auto 6 as a code in a box has led to some wondering whether other major publishers will follow suit.

Speaking at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Berlin, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi told GamesRadar he was working on securing a physical release of the game, but couldn’t confirm exactly what that would entail.

“We’re still having internal discussions on what the exact SKU product lineup is going to be for Revelation, so I can’t say anything particularly definitive at this point in time,” he said. “But I am working to make the arrangements to allow us to have some kind of physical edition.”

Hamaguchi explained that every company has its own terms regarding physical releases, and this is what’s currently being discussed with platform holders.

“Obviously, say, if you’re talking to Nintendo, there’s considerations about the storage limits on key cards and things like that, and then other platforms about how much you can put onto a disc,” he said.

“Each platform and first-party have their own specific rules and regulations that we need to take into account, and think about what format is actually going to be best for the game. These are the discussions that we’re having at this point in time.

“I do hope that we’ll be able to come up with something that is as close as possible as to what players and fans are going to want, but you’ll have to look forward to future announcements for that.”

Stressing that nothing has been confirmed yet, Hamaguchi joked: “If you publish this, and then we announce all the products later and there is no physical edition, then they’re going to rip me to pieces.”

“It would be a shame” if physical games stopped, Hamaguchi says

Elsewhere in the interview, Hamaguchi said it would be “a shame” if physical releases stopped, even though consumer trends suggest it may be heading in that direction at some point.

“I do feel, as a developer and as a fan, that the general trend is for things to shift away from physical towards downloadable games,” he explained. “But that’s obviously talking about the trend.

“Personally, here at something like Fan Fest or at community events for games that I’ve worked on, I really think that people bringing up things, asking for autographs – I think that’s lovely. I think it’s a wonderful culture and it would be a shame to lose that. I want that to remain.”

He added that even if physical discs were to be completely scrapped in the future, he has faith “there will always be some kind of physical or packaged edition”.

“Maybe you’ll have a box with the code inside it, or maybe key cards like Nintendo’s doing, or a boot disc or something,” he said. “I feel like there’ll always be something, and I hope there will be.”