FF7 Remake director ‘can’t share’ why Sephiroth looks different in new trading card, sparking Part 3 speculation

Final Fantasy 7 Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura has said he “can’t share” why Sephiroth looks different on an upcoming Magic: The Gathering card.

Magic: The Gathering’s next video game collaboration will focus on Final Fantasy, bringing heroes and villains from across the franchise to the popular trading card game.

Some of these cards have been illustrated by Final Fantasy development veterans, including several Sephiroth cards illustrated by Nomura, who was an artist on the original version and creative director of the remake.

“This time around, I drew Sephiroth on both the front and back sides of the card,” Nomura said in a statement. “I actually drew them so that they would join up if placed one on top of the other, so if you manage to get two of the same card and line them, up you’ll see how the original illustration looked.”

Alongside the Sepiroth Fabled Soldier card a card depicting Safer Sepiroth, the final boss in the original Final Fantasy 7 game, has also been revealed.

“There is also a reason that the design for Safer Sephiroth is different from the original game, but I unfortunately can’t share more about that,” Nomura said.

While Nomura hasn’t stated that this is the case, the reason he’s currently unwilling to explain the new design could be that it’s related to the upcoming third and final instalment of the Final Fantasy Remake trilogy.

The third entry in the series, which began development in 2024, currently doesn’t have a release date.

The Final Fantasy Magic: The Gathering expansion will be released on June 13, 2025.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 during Nintendo‘s Switch 2 Direct last month. This will mark the first time the game is playable on a non-PlayStation console.

Final Fantasy Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi also recently implied that the whole series will come to Nintendo Switch 2, not just Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.