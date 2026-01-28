February’s PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games have been confirmed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for February.

This time there will be four games to claim, all of which will be available from February 3 until March 2 for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

As previously leaked, February’s PlayStation Plus Essential games include Undisputed, the licensed boxing game which was released on consoles in October 2024. It’s available on PS5 only.

Joining it is Subnautica: Below Zero, a sub-zero survival game where players have to find out what happened to their sister. It’s available to claim in both PS4 and PS5 versions.

The third game is Ultros, a sci-fi action game with an art style designed by El Huervo, best known for his work on Hotline Miami. It’s also available in both PS4 and PS5 versions.

Finally, the fourth PS Plus Essential game is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco‘s 2019 dogfighting game.

All four games will be available to claim from February 3 until March 2, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim January’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of February 2. These include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney’s Epic Mickey Rebrushed and Core Keeper.

Sony previously announced that starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.

However, despite this previous claim, the addition of the PS4-only Ace Combat 7 in February shows that Sony is continuing to provide PlayStation 4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings for now.