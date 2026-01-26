February’s main PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly game has been leaked

The main game coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly tier in February has been leaked ahead of an official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has posted one of the games to be included in February’s offering.

The game is Undisputed, the licensed boxing game which was released on consoles in October 2024.

Previously released on Steam Early Access in January 2023, Undisputed features more than 70 licensed fighters from boxing’s past and present.

Featured boxers include Muhammad Ali, Tyson Fury, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr, Manny Pacquiao, Frank Bruno, Amir Khan, Rocky Marciano, Joe Calzaghe, Deontay Wilder, Nigel Benn, Ricky Hatton, Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 70, suggesting a mixed reception among critics.

While it’s yet to be confirmed what other games will be coming to the Essential tier next month, billbil-kun suggests that Undisputed is the ‘flagship’ title, and that the other titles will be less major.

Disputed, and whatever else Sony has planned for February’s Essential tier, will be available to claim from February 3 until March 3, 2026, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim January’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the morning of February 3. These include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney’s Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper.