February PS Plus Game Catalog titles confirmed, including Spider-Man 2

The February PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases have been announced, including Insomniac’s big console exclusive, Spider-Man 2.

Joining Spider-Man is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, PS4’s Monster Hunter Stories and its sequel Wings of Ruin, Rugby 25, and more.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Premium Classics game is 2008 PlayStation 2 title, Disney Pixar Wall-E, which was developed by Asobo Studio and published by THQ.

The games will be available to play on February 17. In addition, it was confirmed during a State of Play on Thursday that PSP‘s Tekken: Dark Resurrection will arrive in March, followed by Time Crisis in May.

January’s PlayStation Plus games included Resident Evil Village (PS5 / PS4), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5 / PS4), Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5 / PS4), A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5), and The Exit 8 (PS5 / PS4).

Here’s February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases, in Sony’s words:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | PS5

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown | PS5

13 years after the release of Test Drive Unlimited 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown reinvents the open-world massively multiplayer racing game genre. Acquire iconic models from all the famous manufacturers: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Aston Martin and many more. In total, over 30 car manufacturers are represented with a variety of car types, from 1960s daily drivers and ultra-modern hypercars to off-road vehicles. Take part in the clan wars by joining one of the two families fighting for supremacy: the Streets, the flamboyant provocateurs; or the Sharps, who prefer understated sophistication. Go head-to-head with the challengers of each clan in thrilling races to climb the ranks and earn unique rewards.

Neva | PS5, PS4

Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed Gris. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them. Over time, their relationship will evolve as they learn to work together, helping one another to brave increasingly dangerous situations. The wolf will grow from a rebellious cub to an imposing adult seeking to forge his own identity, testing Alba’s love and their commitment to one another. As the cursed world threatens to overwhelm them, Alba and her courageous companion will do whatever it takes to survive and make a new home, together.

Season: A Letter to the Future | PS5, PS4

Immerse yourself in the world of Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. Leave home for the first time to collect memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes everything away. Explore, record, meet people and unravel the strange world around you. Each recording tool captures a different layer; sounds and music, art and architecture, the stories of characters living through pivotal moments. Your tools peel back these layers until you grasp the culture, history, and ecology underneath everything.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | PS4

A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. You play as the grandchild of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.

Monster Hunter Stories | PS4

Monster Hunter Stories is a turn-based RPG that takes the world of Monster Hunter and expands upon it in new and exciting ways. No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them. In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them. The first installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series returns, fully voiced in Japanese and English, with additional features such as a new museum mode where you can listen to music and view concept art, allowing you to dive even deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories.

Venba | PS5

Venba is a narrative cooking game where you play as an Indian mom who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Venba’s recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious, mouth-watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind. Get to know the family well, hold branching conversations, and explore as you face the challenges that arise from day to day life in a story about family, love, loss and more.

Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Play as Ryn, a powerful vestige born with an affinity for ancient magic. When her brother is captured by a totalitarian empire and war threatens to consume her homeland, she must rise to protect both her family, and her people. Joined by Abram, a seasoned scholar with a haunted past, Ryn embarks on a journey that will test their newly-forged bond, uncover buried secrets, and challenge what it truly means to wield power in a world on the brink of collapse. Inspired by the untamed landscapes of Iceland, Echoes of the End spans glaciers, volcanic depths, and forgotten ruins, where magic and machinery intertwine. Explore a handcrafted world filled with monsters, mysteries, and the relics of a lost civilization.

Rugby 25 | PS5, PS4

Experience the rush as Rugby 25 immerses you in the world of rugby like no game before it. From local club clashes to the grandest international championships. Every pass, every tackle, and every try flawlessly crafted to capture the true essence of rugby. With lifelike gameplay, strategic depth, and heart-stopping action, you’ll feel the energy of the field at your fingertips. Prepare for an unforgettable journey where every match is a battle, and every victory is earned on your path to immortality. Whether you lead a national squad or a top-tier club, the most comprehensive team lineup ever is at your command at the rugby world’s most iconic venues.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Disney Pixar Wall-E | PS5, PS4

Originally released on the PlayStation 2 and based on the 2008 computer animated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Wall-E follows the story of a small, sentient robot whose sole purpose is to clean up Earth’s voluminous garbage. In the year 2700, mankind has left behind millions of tiny trash collectors to make the planet habitable again. Yet only Wall-E remains functional, dutifully performing his task while collecting an odd assortment of souvenirs. His uneventful life takes on new meaning when he encounters a sleek, shiny robot named Eve, sent by humans to monitor the clean-up progress. Play as the lonely robot as he navigates a trash-tainted world and begins an unlikely trek across the cosmos. In addition to solving puzzles throughout the solo adventure, up to four players can compete in mini-games ranging from timed races through space to competitive battles.